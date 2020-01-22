J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

J B Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. J B Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $114.37. 97,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,269. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.