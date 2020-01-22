J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $184.59. 73,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

