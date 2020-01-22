J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,904. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

