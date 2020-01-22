J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 664,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

