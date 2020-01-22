Jackson Financial Management Sells 1,981 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Financial Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Jackson Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jackson Financial Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.