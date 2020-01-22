James F. Petelle Sells 1,928 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $500.97 million, a PE ratio of 259.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

