Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $186.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,032. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

