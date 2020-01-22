Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

