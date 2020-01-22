Jefferies Financial Group Comments on APHRIA INC-TS’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get APHRIA INC-TS alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.10 million.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for APHRIA INC-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APHRIA INC-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.