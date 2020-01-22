Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Commercial Metals’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $20,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 174,302 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 328.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 224,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

