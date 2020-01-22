Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AK Steel Holding Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AK Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of AKS stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. AK Steel has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $987.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 109,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

