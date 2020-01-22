Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,073,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

