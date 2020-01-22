Jenny C. Yeh Sells 5,945 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 104,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ooma Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ooma by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

