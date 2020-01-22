Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €31.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €31.50 ($36.63) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JEN. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

JEN traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.40 ($27.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.82. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52-week high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

