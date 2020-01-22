Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $48,374.00 and $30,904.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

