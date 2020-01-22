Jewel Price Down 3% Over Last Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Jewel has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market cap of $21.88 million and $1.39 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037250 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.