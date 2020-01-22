Jibrel Network Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $18,084.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.05579205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.