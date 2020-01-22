JMP Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of CNCE stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 889,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,755,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 523,304 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,823,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 649,808 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,531,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,225,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

