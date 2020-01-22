John Albert Brussa Buys 77,000 Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa bought 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,435.32.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00.

CR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.48. 896,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crew Energy Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of $72.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.97.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

