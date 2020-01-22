Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 712,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.54. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

