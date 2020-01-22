Joule Price Reaches $0.0375 on Major Exchanges (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Joule has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and approximately $18,688.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joule coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joule has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

