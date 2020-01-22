JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,882 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $107,000.

AMJ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 3,562,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,844. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

