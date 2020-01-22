JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €47.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.16 ($53.67). 136,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company’s 50-day moving average is €48.84 and its 200-day moving average is €44.24.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

