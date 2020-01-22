JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Earns Media Impact Score of 1.73

Media headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a news impact score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s ranking:

JPM stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

