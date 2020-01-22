Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.82. 502,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,887. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

