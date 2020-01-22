Kcash (KCASH) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. Kcash has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

