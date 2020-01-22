Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $5,367,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

