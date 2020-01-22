Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €540.00 ($627.91) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

Shares of EPA KER traded up €6.30 ($7.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €592.90 ($689.42). 150,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €577.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €508.52. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

