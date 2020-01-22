KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%.

TCEHY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

