KeyCorp Comments on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.99.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.58. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

