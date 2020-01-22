KeyCorp Weighs in on Pinduoduo Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pinduoduo in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Shares of PDD opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after buying an additional 8,309,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,697,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,958,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,206,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 507,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

