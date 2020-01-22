KickCoin (KICK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickCoin

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, Mercatox, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Gate.io and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

