Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 4.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $145.82.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

