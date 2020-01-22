Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 903.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 203,384 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,033.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,889,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after buying an additional 341,710 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

