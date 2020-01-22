KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Now Covered by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLXE. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 3,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,394. The company has a market cap of $127.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.73. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $30.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.38.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $414,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $2,908,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

