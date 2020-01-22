Knekted Price Down 63.4% Over Last Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Knekted token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Knekted has a market capitalization of $13,175.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 63.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

