Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNX stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

