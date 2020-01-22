Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00008137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $83.25 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00604319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002801 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,979,976 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BarterDEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

