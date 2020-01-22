Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $27.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of KR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 37,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 189,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

