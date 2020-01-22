Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €87.00 ($101.16) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRN. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.99 ($75.57).

Shares of ETR:KRN traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €69.50 ($80.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.67. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a fifty-two week high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

