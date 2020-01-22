K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($15.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDF. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €9.27 ($10.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. K&S has a 12-month low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.85.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

