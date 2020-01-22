Kuai Token Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

