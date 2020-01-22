Kuende (KUE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $73.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Kuende token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. Kuende has a total market cap of $20,805.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.57 or 0.05561740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033783 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127940 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende's total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,314,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. Kuende's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

