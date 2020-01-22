Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLIC stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

