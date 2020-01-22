Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kura Sushi USA an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CLSA downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 million and a PE ratio of 87.04. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

