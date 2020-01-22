KZ Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $23,529.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

