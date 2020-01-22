Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 51 by UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 51 price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 61 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

