Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s 5th Largest Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 3.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.80.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.51. 838,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $311.91. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

