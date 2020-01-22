Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $308.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.14. Lam Research has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $311.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

