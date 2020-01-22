Landstar System (LSTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) recently:

1/17/2020 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

1/10/2020 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Landstar System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.96. 188,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.97%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,485,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

